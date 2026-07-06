A family in Rajasthan's Baran district was shocked after finding a black cobra inside a rat trap placed near a cupboard in their home. The incident happened in Semla village under the Chhabra area. The family alerted neighbours before informing the Forest Department, which was called to safely rescue the snake.

A family in Rajasthan's Baran district had an unexpected and frightening experience after finding a large black cobra inside a rat trap placed in their home. The incident took place in Semla village under the Chhabra area and quickly drew the attention of villagers. The family had set up the trap near a cupboard to deal with rats. However, when they checked it late at night, they discovered that a venomous cobra had entered the cage instead.

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Cobra spotted around 1 am

According to homeowner Bharat Singh Lodha, the trap had been placed near a cupboard where rats were often seen. At around 1 am on Sunday night, he noticed movement inside the cage.

When he looked closely, he was shocked to see a black cobra sitting inside with its hood raised. The family immediately stepped back and raised an alarm.

Within minutes, neighbours gathered outside the house. Nobody dared to go near the trapped snake because of the risk of a bite.

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Forest department informed for safe rescue

The family informed the Forest Department, requesting officials to safely rescue the snake. The cobra was expected to be removed carefully and released back into its natural habitat instead of being harmed.

The incident caused panic in the village, with many residents coming to see the unusual sight.

Snakes, entering homes during ,monsoon

Local residents said snakes are often seen near houses during the rainy season because their underground burrows get filled with water. As a result, they move into dry places, including homes and other buildings.

Forest officials have advised people to remain alert during the monsoon. They have urged residents to check dark corners, cupboards and storage areas with a torch before reaching inside. Officials also said people should avoid handling snakes themselves and immediately inform the Forest Department if one is spotted.

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