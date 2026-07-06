Krishna Mohan is the new Interim General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust. The move comes after the trust accepted the resignations of General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra following an ongoing investigation into temple donations.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, on Monday announced that Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of interim general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the sidelines of today's meeting here, Nayan Das stated, "Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of Interim General Secretary."

Nayan Das further clarified the attendance for the proceedings, noting, "Gopal Rao was not called to the meeting. Champat Rao was also not present in the meeting."

Resignations Accepted Amid Embezzlement Probe

The decision follows today's high-level meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra were formally accepted by the board in the wake of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Earlier, the resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have been formally accepted following a high-level meeting on Monday, Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said.

'Hurt and Saddened' by Developments

Speaking on the outcomes of the trust meeting, Giri stated, "The resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee) have been accepted. We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft--whether small or large--is a secondary concern. We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it. Consequently, even before the scheduled date, we gathered today in a state of deep contemplation and sorrow."

Elaborating on the circumstances leading to the departures, Giri said, "Given the prevailing circumstances, a critical situation arose: our General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Ji Mishra submitted their resignations. Champat Rai, serving as General Secretary, was deeply pained; he felt it inappropriate to continue in his role until justice is fully served--meaning the culprits are apprehended and receive appropriate punishment. Driven by this sentiment, he tendered his resignation--a matter that was not ours to simply accept or reject. K Parasaran raised a significant point: under the Trust's constitution, a resignation is deemed accepted the moment it is submitted."

The meeting, which was prepone from its original date due to the urgency of the situation, saw the participation of several top spiritual leaders and officials.