A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district allegedly found her husband, a police constable, inside the rented room of a woman constable during a late-night visit with police. The family claims the relationship began when both were posted in Pratapgarh. No FIR has been registered, but the constable's wife has demanded action against both.

A late-night confrontation involving two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel has come to light from Hamirpur district, where a woman allegedly caught her husband, a police constable, inside the rented room of a woman constable. The incident has triggered demands for departmental action, although no FIR has been registered so far.

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According to the family, the incident took place in the early hours of July 3 after the constable's wife received information about his whereabouts, reported by Aaj Tak.

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Relationship allegedly began in Pratapgarh

The woman constable and the male constable were earlier posted in Pratapgarh district, where they allegedly developed a relationship.

The male constable is married and has a three-month-old daughter. According to the family, the woman constable had previously been married twice. One husband reportedly died, while divorce proceedings with the second are ongoing. The family has also alleged that another criminal case involving her is pending. These claims have not been independently verified.

The constable's relatives also alleged that senior police officers in Pratapgarh had earlier become aware of the relationship. They claim the male constable was suspended, while the woman constable received a warning.

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Transfer to Hamirpur

According to the family, the woman constable was later transferred to Hamirpur and joined duty there on June 23. She is currently posted at the Police Lines and lives in a rented house in the town.

The family further alleged that she introduced the male constable as her husband to the landlord and neighbours.

Wife reaches rented house with police

The constable's wife, along with her elder sister, other relatives and local police personnel, reached the rented accommodation at around 3 am after receiving information that her husband was there.

According to the family, both police personnel were found together inside the room. An argument followed, during which the wife allegedly assaulted her husband in anger. Police officers present at the scene intervened and brought the situation under control before taking everyone to the local police station.

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No FIR filed so far

Police have not registered an FIR in connection with the incident as of now.

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The constable's wife has demanded strict action against the woman constable. Police have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the allegations, and the matter is expected to be examined departmentally.