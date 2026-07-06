Ex-Union Home Secretary S. Laxmi Narayan's donated gold-plated Ramcharitmanas was restored in Ayodhya Ram Temple after he raised concerns. Separately, the resignations of Ram Mandir Trust's Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were accepted.

Former Union Home Secretary S. Laxmi Narayan on Monday claimed that the gold-plated Ramcharitmanas he had donated to the Ayodhya Ram Temple has been restored to a place of reverence after he raised concerns over its alleged removal. Speaking to ANI, Narayan said he wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the SIT probing alleged irregularities, following which the sacred text was reinstated, while urging the temple trust to take strict action against those responsible.

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"Through an RSS worker, I have been told that the 'Ramcharitmanas' has been placed where devotees can express their devotion towards it. Earlier, its pooja was being done, but later it was removed and kept in a guard room. When I raised the issue, no attention was paid to it. Even when I visited Ayodhya, Champat Rai told me only what he wanted would happen. When I approached the RSS chief, he promised to help. Ultimately, Hanuman ji, through the UP govt, gave justice and taught a lesson to all those who were against it. But I got no confirmation of this from the Trust, but from an RSS worker," he said.

He further said that his faith had been "restored" and demanded that those responsible be punished in a manner that sets an example and deters similar actions in the future. "After allegations of a scam came to light, I wrote to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the three members of the SIT on June 24. I got a response from the CM that he would take action. The 'Ramcharitmanas' was again placed with due respect. My faith has been restored, and I am happy now. I request the Trust to ensure that the accused are punished in a way that deters others from indulging in the same," Narayan said.

Ram Mandir Trust Resignations Accepted

Meanwhile, the resignations of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra have been formally accepted following a high-level meeting on Monday, Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said.

Speaking on the outcomes of the trust meeting, Giri stated, "The resignations of Champat Rai (General Secretary) and Anil Mishra (Trustee) have been accepted. We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft--whether small or large--is a secondary concern. We are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it. Consequently, even before the scheduled date, we gathered today in a state of deep contemplation and sorrow."

Earlier today, a crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was held in Ayodhya to deliberate on the fallout of alleged financial irregularities and the embezzlement of temple offerings. President of the Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, attended the meeting at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, also attended the meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust via video conferencing. According to sources, the meeting has been specifically convened to discuss the resignation offers made by the Trust's General Secretary, Champat Rai, and member Anil Mishra. The move follows serious allegations regarding the misappropriation of donations and offerings made by devotees to the Ram Temple. (ANI)