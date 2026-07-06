Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the violence, mourning the loss of the two personnel and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush in Ukhrul on Monday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said.

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Governor Condemns Violence

The Manipur Governor condemned the violence and mourned the loss of the two personnel in the ethnic violence torn state.

In a statement on X, the Lok Bhavan said, "The Governor of Manipur is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two brave Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush in Ukhrul today. The Governor strongly condemns this dastardly act of violence. Such attacks have no place in our society and cannot weaken our collective resolve to uphold peace and security."

Governor Bhalla expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured personnel.

"The Governor extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays that they find strength and courage in this hour of grief. He prays for the strength, resilience, and speedy recovery of all those injured in the incident," the statement read.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

Ongoing Ethnic Conflict

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023, leading to killing of hundreds of civilians in the state. The conflict which began between the Kuki and Meiti groups this year took a fresh turn with cases of violence and kidnapping between Kuki and Naga communities. (ANI)