BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan criticised the shifting stances of Kerala's CPI(M) and Congress on the Vizhinjam port. He noted the CPI(M) once called it 'sea plunder' but later welcomed Adani, questioning the state's resolve on a 49% stake sale to MSC.

BJP Slams Kerala Parties' 'U-Turn' on Vizhinjam Port

Former Mizoram Governor and senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Monday criticised the shifting political stances of Keralam's major parties regarding the Vizhinjam International Seaport, specifically concerning the reported 49% stake transfer to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Speaking to ANI here, he reflected on the project's decade-long history.

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"This Vizhinjam port issue started about 10 years back. At that time, the Oommen Chandy ministry took the initiative to sign the agreement, and on that same day, the CPI(M) condemned it as a 'kadal kolla' (sea plunder)," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that the state government's policy underwent a complete reversal once Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office. "When Pinarayi Vijayan took charge as the Chief Minister of Keralam, they changed their policy and welcomed Adani in a meeting publicly," Rajasekharan claimed.

Regarding the current move to transfer a 49% stake in the project to MSC, Rajasekharan questioned the state's resolve in protecting its interests. "The Congress government came; they wanted to have a very good relationship with Adani. They will enter into the agreement, whatever the provisions put forward by Adani. If Adani is particular or pressuring to give shares to the MSC, then the state government will agree to it," he added.

Port's Success and MSC Partnership Detailed

The remarks from the veteran BJP leader come as the Vizhinjam port project faces renewed scrutiny over ownership transfer clauses, with political parties in the state trading allegations over past agreements and current compliance requirements.

"Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier trans-shipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

"I am delighted to expand APSEZ's long-standing partnership with MSC to Vizhinjam, as we prepare for the port's next leg of the journey. I am confident that our association will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies at a global scale and improve India's access to key global mature and developing markets," he added.

Strategic Collaboration Benefits

APSEZ said that the strategic collaboration between APSEZ and MSC Group will deliver significant advantages for APSEZ, including: Enhanced volume visibility and accelerated ramp-up ahead of plan, driven by additional cargo volumes; Higher share of Bangladesh cargo, largely dependent on competing Southeast Asian trans-shipment hubs; Strengthening presence on East Africa trade routes; Elevated relay cargo volumes.

Record-Breaking Performance

During FY26, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs. In its first year, Vizhinjam port handled 1.3 million TEUs and 615 vessels, becoming the fastest Indian port to cross the 1 million TEU milestone. Within 18 months, it surpassed 2 million TEUs and 950 vessels, setting another national record. In June 2026, Vizhinjam welcomed its 1,000th vessel. The port has handled over 70 Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs)--the highest among Indian ports--along with 283 vessels exceeding 300m in length and 98 vessels requiring drafts greater than 16m.