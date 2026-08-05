The Lok Sabha is set to discuss The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill. Meanwhile, Congress MPs have submitted adjournment motions to discuss a new anti-defection law and recent police action on students.

Key Bills on Lok Sabha Agenda

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing on Wednesday, according to the Revised List of Business.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide a law relating to evidence with respect to bankers' books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices, along with matters connected or incidental thereto. She will also move The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration and passing.

The House will also take up a statutory resolution moved by NK Premachandran and Sougata Ray seeking disapproval of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026), promulgated by the President on June 5.

Adjournment Motion on Anti-Defection Law

Further, Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb mass political defections.

In his notice, Tewari sought leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the House to discuss what he described as a matter of "definite urgent public importance." According to the notice, the proposed law should prohibit "mass political defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences," while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures." Tewari also urged the government to adjourn the day's business and allow a full discussion on the issue in the House.

Motion on Police Action Against Students

Congress MP Manickam Tagore B also submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the police action during a student protest held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 20 and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.

In his notice, Tagore said reports and allegations arising from the incident had raised serious concerns over the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. "Reports and allegations arising from the incident have raised serious concerns regarding the nature and proportionality of force used to disperse the protesters. It has been alleged that lathi charges, pellet guns, tear gas, and water cannons were used against students, including women participants, resulting in injuries and widespread public concern. These allegations require a full, fair and transparent examination," the notice reads.

Through the adjournment motion, Tagore sought answers on who authorised the police action, whether the use of force complied with the law, established police procedures and constitutional safeguards governing peaceful assemblies, and whether pellet guns, tear gas, water cannons or any other crowd-control measures were used.

He also sought details on the number of students, including women, who were injured, detained or arrested during the protest, complaints alleging police misconduct or excessive use of force, and the action taken on such complaints. Tagore further demanded that the government order an independent, impartial and time-bound judicial inquiry into the incident to establish the facts and fix accountability wherever required.

The Congress MP also sought information on the number of FIRs registered against students in connection with the protest, the offences invoked, and the reasons for initiating criminal proceedings. He urged the government to withdraw all FIRs registered against students and assure that peaceful student protests and democratic dissent would not be met with police action, criminal prosecution or any form of legal coercion.

He also asked whether the government proposed to engage with the students through dialogue instead of coercive measures and whether the Prime Minister would express regret and apologise to the students in Parliament if an inquiry established that excessive or unjustified force had been used against peaceful protesters. (ANI)