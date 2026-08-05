Congress MP Pawan Khera slammed PM Modi and Amit Shah, calling them '2G' (2-Gujaratis) for allegedly diverting contracts to Gujarat. Deepender Hooda protested, demanding the 2030 Commonwealth Games be hosted in Haryana for its sporting merit.

Congress Alleges Favouritism Towards Gujarat

Congress MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to them as the "2G" (2-Gujaratis), alleging that the decision to host the Commonwealth Games in Gujarat is part of a pattern to divert national contracts and industries to a single state. Speaking to reporters, Khera took a dig at the top leadership and questioned the fairness of the contracting process.

"The whole country is asking this. And not just regarding sports, but on every subject. Where will contracts across the country go? To contractors of Gujarat. In whose hands will the entire Banaras silk industry go? It will go to Gujarat. Why, sir? Don't you see the whole country? Gujarat is in our hearts. But Gujarat's heart is also big. Apart from these two Gujaratis, the 2G, the rest of Gujarat's heart is big. These 2G's create all the trouble. Who are these 2G's? Narendra Modi and Amit Shah."

Haryana Demands to Host 2030 Games

Simultaneously, Congress MP Deepender Hooda, accompanied by other party members, staged a protest outside the Parliament demanding that the 2030 Commonwealth Games be hosted in Haryana instead. Hooda highlighted the state's massive contribution to India's international sports tally as the primary justification for his demand.

"We are proud that the country has been given the opportunity to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games... Haryana players have brought more than 50% of the medals in every international competition. In this Commonwealth Games, too, Haryana players won seven out of 13 gold medals," Hooda stated.

The Haryana MP urged the government to move beyond regional preferences and recognise the merit of states that serve as the country's sports hubs. "When it comes to sports, it would be fair for the government to look at all states from a single perspective. The government should fulfil its 'Raj dharma'," Hooda added. (ANI)