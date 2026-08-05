Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Widespread Rain, Lightning and Strong Winds
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra on August 5. Konkan, central Maharashtra and other regions are likely to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and intense showers
Maharashtra to witness heavy rainfall as IMD issues alert for 24 districts
The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across India, bringing widespread rainfall to several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain over parts of Maharashtra, with Konkan, central Maharashtra and hilly regions expected to receive the highest rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as flooding, waterlogging and landslide risks increase in vulnerable areas.
Heavy rain likely across Konkan, Mumbai and central Maharashtra
According to the latest IMD forecast, rainfall activity is expected to remain intense across Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra. Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to experience intermittent heavy showers under cloudy skies.
The Western Ghats and ghat sections may witness particularly intense rainfall. In central Maharashtra, cities such as Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik and Ahmednagar are also expected to receive heavy spells. Marathwada may see scattered rainfall, while parts of Vidarbha could experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
Rain alert extends to several states across India
The active monsoon is expected to continue affecting multiple regions beyond Maharashtra. Very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Assam and Meghalaya, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive widespread showers.
Bihar is expected to witness heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning. Similar weather conditions are forecast for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and the sub-Himalayan areas of West Bengal. Chhattisgarh may also experience heavy rain with thunderstorm activity.
In southern India, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep are likely to receive rainfall over the coming days, with parts of Kerala expected to record heavy showers.
Authorities advise caution as flood and landslide risks rise
Continuous rainfall may lead to rising river levels, increased water storage in reservoirs and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Traffic disruptions are also possible in urban centres due to flooded roads.
Residents living in hilly and ghat regions have been advised to remain alert as the risk of landslides may increase. People are urged to avoid rivers, streams and waterfalls during heavy rain and limit unnecessary travel. Officials have also advised citizens to follow weather updates and local administration advisories.
The IMD expects rainfall activity to remain active over Konkan and Goa until August 10, while central Maharashtra is also likely to continue receiving significant rainfall over the next few days.
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