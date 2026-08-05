The southwest monsoon has regained momentum across India, bringing widespread rainfall to several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain over parts of Maharashtra, with Konkan, central Maharashtra and hilly regions expected to receive the highest rainfall. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as flooding, waterlogging and landslide risks increase in vulnerable areas.

Heavy rain likely across Konkan, Mumbai and central Maharashtra

According to the latest IMD forecast, rainfall activity is expected to remain intense across Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra. Districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to experience intermittent heavy showers under cloudy skies.

The Western Ghats and ghat sections may witness particularly intense rainfall. In central Maharashtra, cities such as Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik and Ahmednagar are also expected to receive heavy spells. Marathwada may see scattered rainfall, while parts of Vidarbha could experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.