On the eve of the seventh anniversary of Article 370's abrogation, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti protested in Srinagar, vowing to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the release of political prisoners.

On the eve of the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti held a protest in Srinagar and reiterated her party's commitment to fighting for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the release of political prisoners.

Speaking to reporters here about the protest and the party's roadmap, Mehbooba Mufti said, "The PDP, our community, we will fight. Along with resolving the Kashmir issue, we will also address Articles 370 and 35A and the release of prisoners languishing in various jails across the country."

'Withdraw Army if Situation has Improved'

Asserting that Article 370 was integral to the identity and rights of the region's people, the PDP chief claimed that the constitutional provisions protected the land and employment rights of locals. She further said, "If this government says the situation has improved, we will tell them to withdraw the army from civilian areas and return them to camps. Resume business on the Muzaffarabad and Rawalkot roads that were open. Kashmiris are suffering on both sides. Two days ago, two labourers from Chhattisgarh were shot dead, and thousands of people are being jailed in the name of Over Ground Workers (OGWs)."

'Article 370 Was Our Identity'

Mehbooba said Article 370 was not merely a constitutional provision but represented the identity and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "Article 370 was not just an article. It was our identity, our honour, our pride, and the protection of our land and jobs. They have made us completely worthless. But this day will not last. This is a night because a conspiracy was hatched, and using a brute majority in Parliament, the Constitution of India was changed."

She added, "What was given to us was given by the Constitution of this country, not China or Pakistan. We had joined India with love and certain conditions, but everything was destroyed."

Targeting the BJP, Mehbooba said, "Just as the BJP looted the Ram temple, they looted the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Like they are being punished for that, they will be punished for this too. "She reiterated her demand for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "Along with the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, Articles 370 and 35A will also have to be restored. "

On the proposed protest, she said, "We will stay here tonight, and tomorrow we will try to stage a protest and send a message to the entire country that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are alive and Article 370 is our right."

National Conference Demands Statehood Restoration

National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen also called for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, saying that the people of the Union Territory had been wronged. Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Shaheen said, "The emotions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were played with. This state, which is called the crown of the country, was downgraded and converted into two Union Territories. "

He further said, "The Government of India should fulfil the promise it made on the floor of the House to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The government has also given an affidavit in the Supreme Court promising to restore statehood. That promise should be fulfilled." (ANI)