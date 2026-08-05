The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across nine districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The weather activity is being influenced by a weak trough extending through the lower levels of the atmosphere over the north Tamil Nadu coastal region.

The districts expected to receive rainfall include Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Residents have been advised to remain alert for brief spells of gusty winds and lightning during thunderstorms.