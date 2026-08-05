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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms in 9 Districts; Chennai Likely to See Evening Showers
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Several parts of TN are likely to witness moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds on Wednesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai
Moderate rain likely in nine Tamil Nadu districts today
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across nine districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The weather activity is being influenced by a weak trough extending through the lower levels of the atmosphere over the north Tamil Nadu coastal region.
The districts expected to receive rainfall include Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. Residents have been advised to remain alert for brief spells of gusty winds and lightning during thunderstorms.
Heavy rain forecast for hill regions over the next two days
The weather department has also indicated that rainfall activity will continue over the coming days. On Thursday and Friday, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the hill areas of Theni and Coimbatore districts.
These showers are expected to remain localised, with the hill regions having a greater chance of receiving heavier precipitation than the adjoining plains.
Chennai to witness cloudy skies and evening showers
For Chennai, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The city is likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places during the evening or night hours.
Commuters may encounter brief disruptions during peak evening traffic if thunderstorms develop, while temperatures are expected to remain relatively pleasant under cloudy conditions.
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