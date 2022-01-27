Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking all states and Union Territories (UTs) to urge their local and district administrations to adopt containment measures against the danger of the Omicron version as soon as possible based on their assessment of the situation.

In light of the increasing COVID-19 and Omicron variants cases, the Central Government on Thursday extended the country's current COVID-related restrictions until February 28.

Using evidence-based COVID-19 containment measures at the district and local levels, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) instruction stated that COVID limits "would remain in force until February 28, 2022."

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Thursday, India recorded 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 40,371,500.

Containment measures have been extended until February 28, according to the decree. According to the report, the current COVID wave, led by the novel variation Omicron, has resulted in a continuous increase in the number of COVID cases in the country, with over 22 lakh active cases. Though the majority of current cases are healing quickly and a small fraction of patients are in hospitals, the fact that 407 districts in 34 states and UTs are reporting a positive rate of more than 10% is cause for concern.

As a result of the present tendencies of the COVID virus, the directive said that there is a need for prudence and monitoring. It also urged to issue necessary directives to districts and all other local authorities involved to take the necessary steps for the prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with the various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC, and strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

