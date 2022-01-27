  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID-19 containment measures till February 28

    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking all states and Union Territories (UTs) to urge their local and district administrations to adopt containment measures against the danger of the Omicron version as soon as possible based on their assessment of the situation.

    Union Home Ministry extends existing COVID 19 containment measures till February 28 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 27, 2022, 8:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In light of the increasing COVID-19 and Omicron variants cases, the Central Government on Thursday extended the country's current COVID-related restrictions until February 28.
    The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order asking all states and Union Territories (UTs) to urge their local and district administrations to adopt containment measures against the danger of the Omicron version as soon as possible based on their assessment of the situation.
    Using evidence-based COVID-19 containment measures at the district and local levels, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) instruction stated that COVID limits "would remain in force until February 28, 2022."

    According to Union Health Ministry data published on Thursday, India recorded 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 40,371,500.
    Containment measures have been extended until February 28, according to the decree. According to the report, the current COVID wave, led by the novel variation Omicron, has resulted in a continuous increase in the number of COVID cases in the country, with over 22 lakh active cases. Though the majority of current cases are healing quickly and a small fraction of patients are in hospitals, the fact that 407 districts in 34 states and UTs are reporting a positive rate of more than 10% is cause for concern.

    As a result of the present tendencies of the COVID virus, the directive said that there is a need for prudence and monitoring. It also urged to issue necessary directives to districts and all other local authorities involved to take the necessary steps for the prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with the various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new VOC, and strict enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

    Also Read | Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2022, 8:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit gcw

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability, says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit

    Early signs of infections plateauing continue to follow COVID19 norms Health Ministry gcw

    Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP releases its second list, Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: BJP releases its second list, Vijay Sampla to contest from Phagwara

    Air India handed over to Tata Group Maharaja returns home after 69 years gcw

    It's official! Air India handed over to Tata Group; Maharaja returns home after 69 years

    Recent Stories

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit gcw

    Cooperation necessary for regional stability, says PM Modi at first India-Central Asia Summit

    Early signs of infections plateauing continue to follow COVID19 norms Health Ministry gcw

    Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

    Kim Kardashian oops moment; SKIMS founder deleted picture after facing backlash for photoshopping RCB

    Kim Kardashian oops moment; SKIMS founder deleted picture after facing backlash for photoshopping

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?-ayh

    WWE: Will Ronda Rousey make a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2022?

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur jail

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 Channi assures party is united Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Channi assures party is united; Rahul Gandhi says Congress workers to decide CM face

    Video Icon
    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi kicks off poll campaign by visiting Golden Temple with 117 candidates

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Republic Day-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 72): Bengaluru FC registers convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on R-Day

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP constable vikram jeet singh singing Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon will leave you teary-eyed

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP constable singing 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyon' will leave you teary-eyed

    Video Icon