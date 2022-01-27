Early signs of infections plateauing, continue to follow COVID-19 norms: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urged individuals to follow COVID-adequate behaviour on Thursday, despite early indications of coronavirus infections plateauing in certain areas. The health ministry reported a decline in COVID infections and a fall in positivity rates in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana, and West Bengal, a healthy trend a major relief for the people. However, according to the Centre, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan have a significant number of coronavirus infections.

According to the health ministry, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala each have over 3 lakh active COVID-19 cases. In a statement to the press, the Centre stated that 11 states presently have more than 50,000 active coronavirus infections.

In a statement to the media, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, warned against any laxity in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, stating that 400 districts across the country reported a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10%, while 141 districts reported a 5 to 10% positivity rate in the week ending January 26. The government is urging eligible individuals to be vaccinated against the highly infectious virus, stating that on May 7, 2021, at the peak of the second wave of COVID, there were 4,14,188 new cases and 3,679 fatalities.

Only 3% of people were completely immunised at the time. On January 21, 2022, however, there were 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections and 435 fatalities. The Union Health Ministry urged people and governments to continue to practise COVID-appropriate behaviour and take safeguards against the infection. "A definite trend has been noted in terms of fewer Covid instances requiring oxygen-supported beds or ICU beds," Lav Agarwal said. "Also, compared to previous surges, active COVID-19 cases and accompanying mortality are substantially lower during the current wave," he stated.

