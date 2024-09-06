Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches BJP's manifesto ahead of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections 2024

Jammu: Union Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jammu on Friday. The elections will be held in three phases -September 18, 25, and October 1. During his two-day visit to the union territory, the home minister introduced the party's "Sankalp Patra." Additionally, he will meet and engage with BJP workers at the Karyakarta Sammelan tomorrow.

The manifesto details the BJP's promises and plans to enhance development, security, and economic growth in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah highlighted the party's dedication to ensuring stability and progress in the region, reinforcing its commitment to further integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India.

Before leaving for Jammu, Shah, in a post on X said, "The region has transformed from a terrorist hotspot into a tourist hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities. Leaving for Jammu on my two-day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan."

Amit Shah emphasized the significance of Jammu and Kashmir to the party, stating that since India's independence, the region's integration with the country has been a top priority. He highlighted the contributions of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, whose efforts were continued by Jana Sangh and later the BJP, driven by the conviction that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will forever remain so.

