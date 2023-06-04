Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar's Bhagalpur (WATCH)

    This is the second time the bridge, which connects Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts, has collapsed. The first time the bridge collapsed was in April last year.

    Under construction bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapses; video goes viral
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 8:14 PM IST

    The under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge in Bihar's Bhagalpur collapsed on Sunday. Locals captured the moment when the bridge collapsed, on video. 

    This is the second time the bridge, which connects Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts, has collapsed. The first time the bridge collapsed was in April last year. The bridge was reportedly constructed the cost of Rs 1717 crore.  

    The video doing the rounds shows the bridge breaking from the middle and falling into the Ganga around 7.15 pm on Sunday. Very few workers were present at the construction site as it was a Sunday.

    The collapse of the bridge caused anxious moments for people crossing the river in boats. Take a look:

    Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the incident and demanded his resignation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone on February 23, 2014. Demanding a high-level probe into the matter, the BJP has demanded the registration of an FIR against the culprits.

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2023, 9:48 PM IST
