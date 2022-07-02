Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur murder: 4 accused sent to 10-day NIA remand, attacked by mob

    The accused were brought before the judge here under strict security.  There were considerable police presence on the court grounds, and some attorneys chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give Kanhaiya's killers the death penalty).

    Udaipur, First Published Jul 2, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    A court in Jaipur sentenced all four detained suspects in the murder of an Udaipur tailor to a 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Saturday. The four accused individuals were all brought before the court in Jaipur by NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad officials. Apart from that, the accuseed were assaulted by an irate gathering of people while being taken by police outside the NIA court in Jaipur.

    Both the major suspects in the case, Muhammad Riaz and Ghouse Mohammad, were taken to Jaipur from Ajmer maximum security jail, along with their accomplices Asif and Mohseen, under tight security. They were initially transported to ATS headquarters. 

    Also Read | Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    Mohsin and Asif were apprehended on Thursday night for their roles in the scheme. They were brought before the judge here under strict security.  There were considerable police presence on the court grounds, and some attorneys chanted slogans such as "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give Kanhaiya's killers the death penalty).

    Also Read | Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal's body had 26 injury marks, reveals autopsy report

    In Rajasthan's Udaipur, 27-year-old Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded in broad daylight over remarks supporting expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma. He posted comments on social media 10 days ago in favour of Sharma who was removed from BJP after outrage over her remarks insulting Prophet Mohammad. Since then, he had been receiving death threats. According to reports, Kanhaiya -- a tailor by profession -- had kept his shop shut since then, and had opened shutters only on Tuesday. He was brutally attacked with chopping knives inside his shop 

    Also Read | Man beheaded in Udaipur in broad daylight for backing Nupur Sharma; 3000 cops deployed

     

    Condemning the murder, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot vowed to ensure the strictest punishment for those responsible. At the same time, he appealed to people to maintain peace. Gehlot also appealed to people not to spoil the peaceful atmosphere by sharing the video of the incident on social media. 

    Last Updated Jul 2, 2022, 5:30 PM IST
