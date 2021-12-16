  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru

    Three criminals have been accused of defrauding two Yelahanka agriculturists of Rs 11 lakh by pretending to sell them gold coins weighing one kilogramme. Here's everything you need to know.

    Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Three criminals have been accused of defrauding two Yelahanka agriculturists of Rs 11 lakh by pretending to sell them gold coins weighing one kilogramme. N Galappa of Siresandra village filed the complaint. According to the complaint, the two approached them on November 29 as they were waiting for a bus. They claimed to be everyday labourers who discovered 4 kg of gold coins while digging in the ground. They displayed two gold coins and offered to sell one kilogramme for Rs 11 lakh, a figure that was lower than the market price.

    According to media reports, the complaint stated they proceeded to a neighbouring business where silversmiths certified that both coins were genuine gold. They returned to the bus terminal and agreed to the transaction terms. They secured Rs 7 lakh by offering gold to our family members.  He further stated that Rajanna had Rs 4 lakh with him, which was meant for agricultural labour. On December 1, they met them at the bus terminal with Rs 11 lakh cash. They were joined by another individual and headed to Tulasi Park. According to accounts, they offered them a bundle of fabric claiming to contain one kilogramme of cash, and in exchange, they gave them the money and fled. They took the coins to a jeweller after a few days, who stated they were false.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 3:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022-dnm

    Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte who resigned, to join BJP on Friday ahead of Goa Election 2022

    Take suggestions from experts and public to curb air pollution: SC to panel-dnm

    Take suggestions from experts and public to curb air pollution: SC to panel

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive Interview with NCP Churchill Alemao who joined TMC

    Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of Swarnim Vijay Mashaals at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas-dnm

    PM Modi takes part in reception ceremony of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaals’ at War Memorial to mark 50th Vijay Diwas

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?-ayh

    IPL 2022: South African legendary pacer Dale Steyn to be SunRisers Hyderabad bowling coach?

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi-dnm

    Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive RCB

    Kareena Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor and 3 more Bollywood celebs test COVID-19 positive

    Leak from Wuhan lab region more likely as origin of COVID Canadian biologist to UK Parliament gcw

    Leak from Wuhan lab region 'more likely' as origin of COVID: Canadian biologist to UK Parliament

    Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened drb

    Did Ranbir Kapoor ask Alia Bhatt about their wedding date in front of the media? Here is what happened

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon