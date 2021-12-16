Two farmers duped of Rs 11 lakh for 1kg fake gold coins near Bengaluru

Three criminals have been accused of defrauding two Yelahanka agriculturists of Rs 11 lakh by pretending to sell them gold coins weighing one kilogramme. N Galappa of Siresandra village filed the complaint. According to the complaint, the two approached them on November 29 as they were waiting for a bus. They claimed to be everyday labourers who discovered 4 kg of gold coins while digging in the ground. They displayed two gold coins and offered to sell one kilogramme for Rs 11 lakh, a figure that was lower than the market price.

According to media reports, the complaint stated they proceeded to a neighbouring business where silversmiths certified that both coins were genuine gold. They returned to the bus terminal and agreed to the transaction terms. They secured Rs 7 lakh by offering gold to our family members. He further stated that Rajanna had Rs 4 lakh with him, which was meant for agricultural labour. On December 1, they met them at the bus terminal with Rs 11 lakh cash. They were joined by another individual and headed to Tulasi Park. According to accounts, they offered them a bundle of fabric claiming to contain one kilogramme of cash, and in exchange, they gave them the money and fled. They took the coins to a jeweller after a few days, who stated they were false.