Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway will ban two and three-wheelers to improve safety after a series of accidents and fatalities. Vehicles will be limited to 100 km/h. NHAI urges use of service roads and will install signboards. Speed limits and penalties will be enforced for traffic rule violators.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, also nicknamed the 'death' highway, will be cleared up for four-wheelers, as the order banning two and three-wheelers on the expressway will be implemented strictly from August 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will implement the ban on the entry of bikes, autos, tractors and non-motorized vehicles on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

The NHAI decision is aimed at enhancing the safety of the motorists as well as the drivers, the NHAI has taken this important decision. The expressway was a host to a series of accidents, post its inauguration in March and famously came to be tagged as the ‘death’ highway.

More than 600 accidents have been reported on the highway and over 160 fatalities have been recorded. Currently, the vehicles are permitted to travel at a speed of 100 km/h on the expressway.

The NHAI notification states that six categories of vehicles are banned including e-carts and e-rikshaws, non-motorised vehicles, tractors with/without trailers, multi-axle hydraulic trailers and quadri-cycles.



The officials of NHAI urged the public not to use the main highway while travelling through autos, bikes and other prohibited vehicles. They should use the service roads built by the expressway. Signboards will be soon installed on the highway for better reach.

The increased accidents and fatalities have led the officials to implement speed limits and penalties for those who violate traffic rules along the highway.