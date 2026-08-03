A 30-year-old teacher was stabbed to death inside a private school in Faridabad’s Sikrauna after a masked man entered the premises and dragged her from her classroom, police said. The attacker allegedly stabbed her 18 to 20 times before fleeing. The teacher, a mother of two, was taken to hospital but was declared dead.

A 30-year-old teacher was allegedly dragged out of her classroom and stabbed to death by a masked man at a private school in Sikrauna, Faridabad, on Monday, police said. The attacker reportedly entered the school through the main gate between 9.30am and 9.40am. He had covered his face with a white cloth and allegedly waited inside before asking for the teacher.

Teacher attacked inside school

According to police, the teacher came out after being called by the man. He then allegedly grabbed her and pulled out a knife. Inspector Kewal Singh, SHO of Faridabad’s Sector-58 police station, said the attacker stabbed the woman repeatedly, targeting her neck and chest.

Police said she was stabbed around 18 to 20 times in quick succession. Her colleagues heard her screams and rushed towards her. The attacker allegedly chased them away before stabbing the teacher again.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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The woman collapsed at the spot.

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Colleagues rushed her to hospital

After the attack, the assailant reportedly fled from the school. The teacher was taken to Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital by her colleagues. Doctors, however, declared her dead.

Police said the woman was a mother of two. Investigators are now trying to establish why she was targeted and whether the attacker knew her personally.

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CCTV footage under investigation

Police said CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation.

The footage is expected to help investigators trace the man's movements before and after the attack and identify him despite his face being covered.

Police teams are working to establish his identity and arrest him.

Officials have not yet confirmed the motive behind the killing.

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Shock and anger online

Videos and reports of the incident have triggered strong reactions on social media. Several users expressed shock and sadness over the teacher's death, while others demanded strict action against the person responsible.

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Some users also raised questions about safety at schools and the need for stronger security measures.

The police investigation is continuing, with officers examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the attacker and determine the circumstances leading to the killing.