A woman in Bhilai confronted and filmed a man she alleged had been following her on her way home. In the viral video, she questions him repeatedly before hitting him when he says he wanted to talk. Several men then intervene and stop him from leaving on his scooter before police are called. Other women online also claimed he had approached them.

A woman in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, confronted a man she says had been following her on her way home, recording the entire exchange on her phone. The video, reportedly filmed in Nehru Nagar, has gone viral on Instagram, with several users praising her for speaking up and confronting the man. The woman said she had noticed the man following her after she stopped to buy vegetables. She claimed she recognised him from an earlier incident at a mall, where he had allegedly followed her and approached her in the parking area.

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According to the woman's account, the man had followed her again after seeing her in Nehru Nagar. She said she became worried that he might find out where she lived, so she started recording him and called her sister. In the video, she asks the man why he is following her.

He initially appears to deny the allegation, saying he was waiting for someone.

The woman then challenges his explanation and says she had noticed him following her for some time. She also points out that he had gone ahead before making a U-turn and following her again.

When she presses him, the man says he wanted to talk to her.

'Why are you following me?'

The woman's anger is clear in the video as she repeatedly questions him about following her. At one point, she appears to hit him while asking why he was following her.

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She also tells him that behaviour like this makes women feel unsafe. The man appears to remain near his scooter as the confrontation continues.

The video does not establish independently what happened before the recording began, but it captures the woman's allegations and the man's response that he wanted to speak to her.

Locals intervene as man tries to leave

The situation escalates when several men appear to intervene.

As the man tries to leave on his scooter, some locals stop and confront him. One older man is also seen hitting him during the confrontation.

The group eventually prevents the man from leaving and calls the police. The video ends with the man surrounded by the woman and several people on the road.

It is not clear from the information available whether a formal police case was registered or whether the man was arrested.

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Other women claim similar experiences

The video has also led to a strong reaction online.

Several users praised the woman for recording the incident and standing up to the man. One commenter urged women to stay alert and carry personal safety items.

More notably, another woman claimed in the comments that the same man had stopped her four or five months ago.

Another user said the incident showed why women can feel uncomfortable around unknown men who repeatedly stare at or follow them.

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