Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP govt over the NEET paper leak, saying it stole the youth's present while stalled recruitments took their future. He is set to join student protests in Prayagraj and demanded the government take responsibility.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, saying that such incidents have taken away the present of the youth while "stalled recruitments" have impacted their future.

'Paper Leak Has Snatched Their Today'

Gandhi accused the Central governmnet of giving "excuses". "'If (youth) don't get a job, the throne will shake.' After Kota, after Dehradun, now 'Students' Echo' is reaching Prayagraj. This is the city where lakhs of young people have been preparing for years - filling forms, paying fees, and waiting endlessly. The paper leak has snatched their today," he said.

'Take Responsibility, or Vacate the Chair'

"Stalled recruitments have taken their tomorrow. And just a few days ago, in Delhi, these very children were beaten with batons and pellet guns - simply because they spoke up for their rights. We will keep raising their voice and will ensure they get justice. No more excuses - take responsibility, or vacate the chair. August 8- see you in Prayagraj," he added.

Opposition Slams Police Action, New Bill

The opposition has been targeting the government over the police action against protestors during their 'Sansad Chalo' march in the national capital on July 20.

Gandhi earlier said that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 brought by the government was "not even an band-aid when we needed surgery". The Bill has been passed by Parliament. (ANI)