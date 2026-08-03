40-year-old psychiatrist Dr Hemika Agrawal allegedly died by suicide after falling from her apartment in Officers City-2 Society in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension, police said. She was taken to hospital but could not be saved. Her family told police that she had been facing emotional distress following her divorce around 18 months ago.

A 40-year-old psychiatrist, Dr Hemika Agrawal, who was allegedly was in depression, died by suicide after falling from her apartment at Officers City-2 Society in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday. Agrawal was found seriously injured after the fall and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, declared her dead.

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Police begin investigation

Police have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are also speaking to her family and checking the details of what happened before her death, according to a report by the Times of India.

According to her family, Agrawal had been facing emotional distress following her divorce around one-and-a-half years ago. They told police that the separation had affected her deeply.

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The police have not indicated any other immediate reason for her death and are continuing to gather information.

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Family background

Agrawal was herself a psychiatrist, and her father is also a well-known psychiatrist in Ghaziabad, according to reports.

Her death has left her family and those who knew her shocked. Investigators are now trying to establish the events leading up to the incident and determine whether there were any other factors involved.

Police said further details will be known as the investigation progresses.

The case has led to a widespread discussion on how emotional distress can affect anyone, including people who work in healthcare and mental health care system. Family members, friends and colleagues can play an important role by noticing changes in behaviour and encouraging people who are struggling to seek professional support.

Police have not disclosed any further details about Agrawal's personal circumstances at this stage.

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(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)