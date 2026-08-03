YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar alleged Tata Power's decision to shift its Rs 6,675-crore investment from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha exposed the state government's failure to attract and retain investments, claiming a 'cash for doing business' culture.

'Cash for Doing Business' Culture Alleged Arun Kumar alleged that the government's claim of promoting "speed of doing business" had been replaced by a "cash for doing business" culture, claiming that even major companies could not operate in the state without paying money. Discrepancy in Investment Figures He also questioned the state government's claims of securing investments worth Rs 23 lakh crore and creating 20 lakh jobs in two years, saying that figures released by the Union government presented a different picture. "Of ten projects proposed, only two were completed. Actual investments received by the state during the period stood at only around Rs 6,500 crore, generating just 22,167 jobs," he claimed. Companies Exiting Andhra Pradesh The YSRCP leader alleged that Tata Power, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Azad India Mobility, GINFRA and Jupiter Renewables were among companies that had either withdrawn their proposals or moved out of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that investments worth nearly Rs 12,890 crore had moved out of the state and demanded that the government explain the reasons behind the loss of investments. Calls for Accountability and Transparency Arun Kumar called for the constitution of an independent committee to examine why industries were leaving Andhra Pradesh.He also questioned the decline in state GST collections, asking how it could be reconciled with the government's claims of rapid industrial growth, investment and employment.On Amara Raja Batteries, he said the company had moved out due to pollution regulations and court directions, but alleged that the issue was being "politically distorted".The YSRCP MLC urged the state government to release complete and transparent details of investments, project implementation, jobs created, incentives provided and companies that had withdrawn their proposals. "Andhra Pradesh needs credibility, investor confidence and accountable governance, not inflated investment announcements," he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) YSRCP MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar on Monday alleged that Tata Power's decision to shift its proposed Rs 6,675-crore investment from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha exposed the failure of the state government to attract and retain investments.Arun Kumar alleged that the government's claim of promoting "speed of doing business" had been replaced by a "cash for doing business" culture, claiming that even major companies could not operate in the state without paying money.He also questioned the state government's claims of securing investments worth Rs 23 lakh crore and creating 20 lakh jobs in two years, saying that figures released by the Union government presented a different picture. "Of ten projects proposed, only two were completed. Actual investments received by the state during the period stood at only around Rs 6,500 crore, generating just 22,167 jobs," he claimed.The YSRCP leader alleged that Tata Power, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Azad India Mobility, GINFRA and Jupiter Renewables were among companies that had either withdrawn their proposals or moved out of Andhra Pradesh. He claimed that investments worth nearly Rs 12,890 crore had moved out of the state and demanded that the government explain the reasons behind the loss of investments.Arun Kumar called for the constitution of an independent committee to examine why industries were leaving Andhra Pradesh.He also questioned the decline in state GST collections, asking how it could be reconciled with the government's claims of rapid industrial growth, investment and employment.On Amara Raja Batteries, he said the company had moved out due to pollution regulations and court directions, but alleged that the issue was being "politically distorted".The YSRCP MLC urged the state government to release complete and transparent details of investments, project implementation, jobs created, incentives provided and companies that had withdrawn their proposals. "Andhra Pradesh needs credibility, investor confidence and accountable governance, not inflated investment announcements," he said. (ANI)