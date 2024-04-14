'Threatens peace and security in the region...' India seeks restraint after Iran attacks Israel

India has expressed serious concern over the escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, urging immediate de-escalation and restraint from both sides. The External Affairs Ministry emphasized the importance of returning to diplomacy to maintain peace and security in the region.

India has sought immediate de-escalation and exercise of restraint by both Iran and Israel, hours after Tehran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said: "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region."

Iran's attack on Israel marked the first direct military assault by Iran on its long-standing adversary, despite decades of tension since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The attack drew swift condemnation from global leaders, with France warning of the risk of military escalation, Britain condemning it as reckless, and Germany urging Iran and its proxies to cease immediately. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israeli military, reported that Iran launched numerous drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, with most intercepted before reaching Israel's borders. Additionally, Israeli warplanes intercepted more than 10 cruise missiles, all outside Israeli airspace.

Hagari reported that a few missiles did penetrate Israel's defences, causing damage on the ground. Emergency responders indicated that one missile strike critically injured a 10-year-old girl in a Bedouin Arab community in southern Israel. Additionally, Hagari noted that another missile struck an army base, resulting in minor damage but no casualties.

Describing Iran's assault as a significant escalation, Hagari emphasized that Israel would take all necessary measures to safeguard its security. When questioned about potential Israeli retaliation, Hagari stated that the military would respond as needed to protect the state.

According to US defence officials speaking anonymously, American forces successfully intercepted some of the drones launched by Iran toward Israel.

Iran's actions were reportedly motivated by a desire for revenge following an April 1 airstrike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals inside an Iranian consulate. While Iran accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, Israel has refrained from commenting on the matter.

