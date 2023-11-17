'This is the time…': PM Modi condemns civilian deaths in Israel-Palestine war; check details

Highlighting the necessity for solidarity among Global South nations, he emphasized the need for collective action for the world's greater good. "This is the time for Global South countries to unite and collaborate for the larger global benefit," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 17) voiced India's firm denouncement of civilian casualties amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in the inaugural session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit. He emphasized the country's condemnation of the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7 and its advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy.

"In these times of emerging challenges in West Asia, India has condemned the terrorist attack in Israel and shown restraint. We strongly condemn the loss of civilian lives in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Following discussions with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, we've dispatched humanitarian aid to Palestine," PM Modi said during the summit.

MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details

Highlighting the necessity for solidarity among Global South nations, he emphasized the need for collective action for the world's greater good. "This is the time for Global South countries to unite and collaborate for the larger global benefit," PM Modi said.

Additionally, Modi underscored India's stance on technology, emphasizing its responsible usage without widening the digital gap between the Global North and the Global South. "In the era of Artificial Intelligence, responsible technology usage is crucial. To reinforce this, India will host the Artificial Global Partnership Summit next month," he announced.

Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling