    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy enters day 6: Escape plan sees progress overnight but debris halts drilling

    At 6 AM on Friday, the Silkyara Control Room reported that an advanced auger drilling machine had managed to penetrate 21 meters of the debris inside the tunnel. However, encountering a hard substance within the debris briefly halted the drilling, adding complexity to the operation.

    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:52 AM IST

    The rescue operation of 40 trapped workers in the Uttarkashi's Silkyara Tunnel has seen significant progress overnight. The insertion of the second and third 900 mm diameter pipes, each measuring 6 meters, marks a crucial advancement in the rescue mission.

    This high-performance 24-ton drilling machine aims to expedite efforts after a landslide caused the tunnel's collapse. Officials estimate the need to drill an additional 45 to 60 meters to reach the trapped workers, with a drilling rate of 5 meters per hour, a substantial improvement from previous machines.

    Throughout the sixth day of the operation, continuous communication has been maintained with the trapped workers to monitor their mental well-being. Food, water, and oxygen continue to be supplied through pipes, with medical support established nearby.

    The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in transporting the new drilling machine to the site, following setbacks that included a landslide and the failure of the initial drill.

    Expert consultation from Norway and Thailand, experienced in similar rescue situations, has been sought to navigate the delicate mountainous terrain effectively.

    Union Minister VK Singh, after visiting the site, expressed optimism, emphasizing the priority of saving all trapped individuals. Meanwhile, Professor Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, expressed concern and readiness to offer assistance if needed.

