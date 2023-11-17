Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP Election 2023: Clashes, stone pelting mar polling in Dimani Assembly constituency; check details

    Madhya Pradesh is witnessing polling across its 230 constituencies in this much-anticipated election. The results, to be disclosed on December 3 after the vote tally, will delineate the political trajectory of the state.

    Ajay Joseph
    A clash erupted in Dimani Assembly constituency's polling booths 147-148 in Mirghan, leading to violent stone-pelting between two factions during ongoing voting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023. The confrontation resulted in an injury due to the stone pelting, but authorities have affirmed that the situation is now under control.

    DSP Vijay Singh Bhadoriya addressed the incident, and said, "This morning, a scuffle ensued between two groups, escalating into a stone-pelting episode. Police intervened promptly, dispersing both parties. Unfortunately, one person sustained a head injury. At present, the situation is peaceful. There were reports of a shootout, but verification is pending."

    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Voting underway in 230 assembly seats

    The elections have become a major battleground primarily for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, although several other significant players, including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Communist Party of India (Marxist), are in contention.

    These state elections carry immense weight as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. With Madhya Pradesh contributing 29 MPs, the assembly polls offer a glimpse into public sentiment on pertinent issues like inflation and unemployment, reflecting the mood of the electorate ahead of the national contest.

