'Thank you Guwahati!': PM Modi tweets after BJP sweeps civic polls

This time, the civic polls had a turnout of more over 52%. These civic polls in Guwahati are especially important since they were the first to employ EVMs in all booths. These elections had a total of 197 contestants.

The BJP and its allies won the civic votes in Guwahati today, winning in 58 of the total 60 wards. On Friday, voters in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation's 57 wards went to the polls. Unopposed BJP candidates have been declared elected in three seats. While the Congress failed to register an account, Masuma Begum of the Aam Aadmi Party won in Ward 42. In one ward, the regional party Assam Jatiya Parishad triumphed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Guwahati for their "resounding mandate."

The BJP nominated candidates in 53 seats, three of which were uncontested. Asom Gana Parishad, a governing party ally, ran in seven wards. The Congress ran in 54 wards, the AAP in 38, the Assam Jatiya Parishad in 25, and the CPM in four.

