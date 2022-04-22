Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    "Narendra, my 'khaas dost'..." That's how UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while making a joint statement with his Indian counterpart following their one-on-one talks in New Delhi on Friday

    Apr 22, 2022, 7:31 PM IST

    "Narendra, my 'khaas dost'..." That's how UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while making a joint statement with his Indian counterpart following their one-on-one talks in New Delhi on Friday. "Yesterday, I became the first Conservative Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, which is your (Prime Minister Modi's) birthplace. I had an amazing reception. I felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar. My face was ubiquitous everywhere as Amitabh Bachchan. I was everywhere to be seen. It was fantastic," he said. "We have strengthened our relationship in every way. In challenging times, it is very important that we, the 'khaas dost' should get closer," he added.

    Also See: Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    The British Prime Minister further said that both countries have a shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. "We agreed to combat threats on air, space and maritime. We are taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our ties," the British PM said.

    Recent Videos

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations
    India News

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson
    India News

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video