'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

"Narendra, my 'khaas dost'..." That's how UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while making a joint statement with his Indian counterpart following their one-on-one talks in New Delhi on Friday. "Yesterday, I became the first Conservative Prime Minister to visit Gujarat, which is your (Prime Minister Modi's) birthplace. I had an amazing reception. I felt a bit like Sachin Tendulkar. My face was ubiquitous everywhere as Amitabh Bachchan. I was everywhere to be seen. It was fantastic," he said. "We have strengthened our relationship in every way. In challenging times, it is very important that we, the 'khaas dost' should get closer," he added.

The British Prime Minister further said that both countries have a shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open & rule-based. "We agreed to combat threats on air, space and maritime. We are taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our ties," the British PM said.