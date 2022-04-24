Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Mumbai today, receive first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

    The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust established the prize. The prize was created in remembrance and honour of the great singer, who died earlier this year in Mumbai at the age of 92.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 24, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Mumbai today to accept the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. He paid tribute to the iconic singer, saying she always wished for a strong and prosperous India and contributed to nation-building.

    "I'll be in Mumbai tomorrow evening to collect the inaugural Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This honour coupled with Lata Didi makes me grateful and humble. She had always wished for a strong and wealthy India and had contributed to its development," PM Modi stated this in a tweet.

    The Prime Minister will also attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Awards event. Harish Bhimani will be the event's host. The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award would be presented to Rahul Deshpande (music), Asha Parekh (cinema) and Jackie Shroff (cinema).  The ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2022, 10:10 AM IST
