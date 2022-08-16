Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Terrorists kill Kashmiri Pandit working in apple orchard in Shopian

    The deceased Kashmiri Pandit was identified as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar. The brothers were working in their apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian, which is 80 km from Srinagar. Sunil received two bullet wounds and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Shopian, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

    In yet another attack targetting the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir, two brothers who were working in their apple orchard were attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district. One of the brothers succumbed to injuries while the other is being treated in hospital.

    According to police, the deceased Kashmiri Pandit was identified as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar. Sunil received two bullet wounds and was declared brought dead to the hospital.

    The brothers were working in their apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian, which is 80 km from Srinagar. Their family had been residing in the area for generations. 

    According to police officials, the Lashkar -e-Tayiba is believed to be behind the attack. The TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Tayiba, is expected to claim responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off. 

    To note, terrorists have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. Last week, a migrant labourer was killed in Bandipora. On Sunday, terrorists killed a policeman in Nowhatta. On Monday, two grenade attacks were reported in Srinagar and Budgam districts on Monday.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
