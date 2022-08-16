In PHOTOS: Meet F-INSAS, India's Future Infantry Soldier

The F-INSAS aims to transform the Indian soldiers deployed in the border areas into 'a self-contained fighting machine'. It has been envisaged for a fully networked all-terrain, all-weather personal-equipment platform with better firepower and mobility for the digitised battleground.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over Future Infantry Soldier As A System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army at an event organised by the Military Engineering Service in the national capital.

Also Read: Nine stories of bravery that will inspire over a billion Indians

As part of the Infantry Vision 2020, the F-INSAS project was conceived in April 2005 to equip the infantry soldiers with state-of-art weaponry, a communication network and instant access to information on the battlefield.

It has been envisaged for a fully networked all-terrain, an all-weather personal-equipment platform with better firepower and mobility for the digitised battleground.