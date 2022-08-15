Domino's face Twitterati ire after shocking video shows mop and toilet brush above pizza dough

Multinational pizza restaurant chain Domino's came in for sharp criticism after a Twitter user posted a video purportedly showing a mop and a toilet brush hanging above the pizza dough, almost touching it.

The Twitter user, Sahil Karnany, who said he was an IT graduate, posted the video in reply to a July 24 tweet where he had first shared photos of the pizza dough. He wrote, "This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted. Location: Bangalore."

He claimed that the outlet in question was on Hosa Road in the city. He also tagged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Ministry of Health, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Following a backlash on Twitter, Domino's issued a new statement on Monday saying, "Domino's adheres to world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety."

"An incident involving one of our stores was recently brought to our notice. We want to assert that this is an isolated incident, and we have taken the strictest action against the restaurant in question. Please be informed that we have zero tolerance for violations of our high safety standards," the pizza restaurant chain added.

Here's a look at how Twitter users reacted, with several stating that it is absolutely appalling that the food chain addressed this issue almost three weeks after the visuals were shared on the micro-blogging site:

(With inputs from PTI)