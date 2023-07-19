BREAKING Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested

The arrests came after a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch and the central intelligence department. The mobile phones of the five terror suspects and their belongings have been seized and assessed.

A major terror plot seems to have been foiled in Bengaluru following the arrest of five suspected terrorists. According to police, the arrested terror suspects were allegedly involved in seditious activities. The arrests came after a joint operation carried out by the Central Crime Branch and the intelligence department of the Bengaluru Police.

Three of the five being interrogated at the moment have been identified as Suhail, Umar, Tabrez, Mudasir, and Faizal Rabbani. Junaid, the alleged mastermind and head of the terror module, reportedly managed to flee. The mobile phones of the five terror suspects and their belongings have been seized and assessed.

Sources claimed that the arrested individuals were allegedly planning to carry out large-scale attacks in Bengaluru. Sources further claimed that those arrested were part of an ISIS module. Junaid was allegedly the head of the module. According to sources, he was allegedly in touch with the Pakistani espionage agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence to procure explosives via either the Gujarat border or the Punjab border.

In a statement, the Central Crime Branch said all five were accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where they came in contact with the terrorists. CCB has also seized explosive materials. The recoveries include four walkie-talkies, seven pistols and other ammunition.Sources claimed that the module was set to trigger attacks.