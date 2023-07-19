Sahara Refund Portal: Here's how to claim your refund, know eligibility requirements

In a ruling dated March 29, 2023, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of Rs. 5000 Crores from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) to settle the legitimate dues of genuine depositors associated with the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday (July 19), introduced the "CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal," designed to facilitate the reimbursement of deposits for thousands of individuals who invested in four cooperative societies owned by the Sahara Group. Shah assured the depositors that their money would now be disbursed without any hindrance, and they could expect to receive their refunds within 45 days after registering on the portal.

In a ruling dated March 29, 2023, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of Rs. 5000 Crores from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) to settle the legitimate dues of genuine depositors associated with the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

Terror attack foiled in Bengaluru; 5 suspected terrorists arrested

The introduction of the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal aligns with this directive, aiming to streamline and expedite the repayment process for the affected depositors.

Here is a look at important FAQs issued by the Ministry of Cooperation on the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.

Who are eligible for refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal?



Through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal, the refund eligibility is extended to the genuine and legitimate depositors of the following four Sahara Societies:

a. Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata.

b. Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow.

c. Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal.

d. Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.

The portal is specifically designed to facilitate the repayment process for depositors associated with these four Sahara Societies, ensuring that their refunds are processed efficiently and in a timely manner.

What is needed to get refund process to claim?

In order to register on the portal, you will need to have a mobile number linked to your Aadhaar card and a bank account linked to Aadhaar as well. Additionally, you will be required to provide other relevant documents, such as your deposit number and investment details. If your claim deposit exceeds Rs 50,000, you will also need to submit your PAN (Permanent Account Number) information.

As stated on the website, the refund website enables you to log in to the web portal and conveniently submit all your claims in a single place. You can upload the necessary supporting documents to validate your claim and provide evidence of the invested amount, ensuring a smooth and streamlined process.

'Jeetega Bharat' tagline for united Opposition alliance INDIA for Lok Sabha 2024 fight: Report

Are there any applicable charges for filing the Claim form?

No, it's free of cost. The link of the Website is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Help

What details does a Depositor need to provide with the Claim Request form/ Application?

The Depositor should have:

a. Membership no.

b. Deposit Account no.

c. Aadhaar linked Mobile no. (Mandatory)

d. Deposit certificates/ Passbook

e. PAN card (if claim amount is Rs. 50,000/- and above) (Mandatory).