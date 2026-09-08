Police visited BRS MLC Tata Madhu's residence in Hyderabad in connection with a protest at the Telangana Assembly. The BRS protest against the Congress government led to a confrontation, detentions, and a controversy involving the Assembly Speaker.

Tension prevailed at the MLA Quarters here on Tuesday after Saifabad Police reached the residence of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC T. Madhusudhan Rao, popularly known as Tata Madhu, in connection with Monday’s incident surrounding the Telangana Assembly.

The police visit came amid a political and legal controversy over Monday’s events, when BRS legislators staged a protest against the Congress government, leading to a confrontation between opposition leaders and police personnel. Several BRS leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, were detained.

Controversy Surrounding Assembly Speaker

During the Assembly proceedings, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar broke down while recounting the alleged remarks and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The episode drew strong reactions from ruling party members, who demanded action against the BRS MLC. The Congress condemned the alleged remarks and demanded an apology from Tata Madhu, while the BRS rejected the allegations.

Tata Madhu has denied insulting the Speaker, maintaining that his comments were directed at police personnel in the context of the confrontation during the protest.

BRS Protests Against Congress Government

Meanwhile, the police have taken up the matter in connection with Monday’s incident. Their visit to Tata Madhu’s residence at the MLA Quarters has added another dimension to the controversy.

The developments have further escalated the confrontation between the Congress and BRS, with both sides trading allegations over police action, the conduct of legislators and the dignity of the Assembly.

The protest also led to a major traffic disruption outside the Telangana State Assembly, with a traffic jam lasting around 30 to 40 minutes as a large number of party workers and police personnel gathered at the spot.

The T-shirts worn by the protesting BRS leaders bore slogans such as "Congress failure in implementing guarantees" and "1000 days of rule are a failure. "Speaking to reporters on the occasion, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao declared that the Congress came to power by making reckless and false promises, thereby deceiving all sections of society.

The BRS Working President alleged that the Congress had made 420 promises, assuring that they would be implemented within 100 days. He noted that these promises were even given in writing on bond papers. However, he pointed out that even after 1,000 days, not a single promise has been fulfilled. (ANI)