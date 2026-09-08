A five-day training on nursery management and grafting techniques began at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Varanasi for 30 farmers from 10 states, aiming to increase productivity, quality, and profitability in vegetable production.

A five-day hands-on training program on nursery management and grafting techniques in vegetable crops began at the Indian Institute of Vegetable Research in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for 30 farmers from 10 states. The training was aimed at providing farmers with theoretical and practical knowledge of modern and scientific nursery management and grafting techniques, and to enable them to increase the productivity, quality, and profitability of vegetable production.

Expert Insights on Grafting Benefits

Program coordinator Dr. Anant Bahadur, in his welcome address on Monday, welcomed all the trainees who had come to participate in the training from various states across the country. He elaborated on the importance of grafting techniques, their benefits, and their utility in vegetable production. He stated that the use of grafted plants can reduce the impact of soil-borne diseases and achieve improved plant growth and production even under adverse conditions.

On this occasion, Agricultural Extension Scientist Dr. Neeraj Singh suggested making grafting techniques widely accessible to farmers' fields and involving as many farmers as possible. He stated that effective dissemination of scientific techniques is possible only when entrepreneurs themselves adopt these techniques, experience their benefits, and spread the word to other farmers.

Institute Director Dr. Rajesh Kumar, addressing the agricultural entrepreneurs, provided detailed information on the why, how, and benefits of grafting techniques. He explained that grafting techniques help increase plant tolerance to soil-borne diseases, improve plant establishment under adverse conditions, and achieve high-quality and high yields. He also provided farmers with important information regarding the selection of grafted plants, proper planting, plant care, and scientific management.

Comprehensive Training and Demonstrations

During the five-day training program, trainers provided information on preparing quality and healthy vegetable seedlings, seed selection and treatment, scientific nursery preparation, sowing, irrigation and nutrition management, disease and pest management, and plant care. In addition, live demonstrations and hands-on practice will be provided on grafting techniques for major vegetable crops, including eggplant and tomato.

Farmers are being educated on the proper selection of rootstock and scion, the scientific method of grafting, graft union preparation, grafted plant care, and field planting and management.

Scientific Backing and Farmer Feedback

Scientists have explained that plants produced using grafting techniques are more tolerant to soil-borne diseases and various adverse conditions. Its use improves crop productivity and quality, while also increasing farmers' profitability.

Dr. AN Singh and Dr. DP Singh were present at the event. The program was conducted by Dr. Atmanand Tripathi.

Farmers participating in the training showed special interest in grafting and nursery management techniques, describing them as useful and beneficial for commercial vegetable production. (ANI)