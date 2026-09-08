Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the Assembly that a probe is on into a militant attack on three villages in Kamjong district. One was injured, 23 houses were burnt, and the loss is estimated at over Rs 5 crore.

Police Probe Underway

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam informed the State Assembly on Monday that the State police is investigating the attack on three border villages in Kamjong district by armed militants.

On May 7 this year, armed militants attacked Z Choro, Namlee and Wanglee villages in Kamjong district bordering Myanmar. The villages are situated very close to the international border, a release said.

Damage Assessed, Relief Provided

Replying to a question raised by the Congress MLA, K Ranjit Singh, the Home Minister said that one person was injured and 23 houses were burnt down in the militants’ attack.

The Home Minister said that the State Government has assessed the damage in all the villages and the loss is totalled at over Rs 5 crore. He said that the construction of houses has already begun.

Govindas Konthoujam said that he, along with some MLAs, visited the border villages with relief materials just after the incident occurred. He said that the villages are located in remote areas.

Security Beefed Up

He said that adequate security arrangements have now been made in the area following the incident.

KNF(B) Involvement Unconfirmed

On the question of whether Myanmar-based rebel group KNF(B) was involved in the attack and arson, the Home Minister said that the investigation is still going on and it would be too early to comment on whether the said militant group was involved or not.