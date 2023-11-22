Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana: World's first 3D-printed temple unveiled in Siddipet

    A 3D printed temple has been unveiled in Siddipet, Telangana. It is the world's first 3D printed temple and was constructed using cutting-edge 3D printing technology. The temple is comprised of three distinct sanctums dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shankar, and Goddess Parvati.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 1:34 PM IST

    In a remarkable feat of architectural innovation, a 3D printed temple has been unveiled in Siddipet, Telangana, claiming the title of the world's first of its kind.  It took around three months to 3D print the temple, which was constructed by Hyderabad Apsuja Infratech in association with Simpliforge Creations, a provider of additive printing solutions.

    Three sanctums are housed within the three-part, 4,000 square foot, 35.5 foot tall structure: a lotus-shaped sanctum for Goddess Parvati, a square Shivalay devoted to Lord Shankar, and a modak dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

    In around 70–90 days, Simpliforge used their robotics construction 3D printing facility to 3D print the three sanctums and gopurams (spires) on-site utilising locally produced materials and software as well as an internal system.

    Conventional building techniques were employed to create the remaining structures, which included the pillars, slabs, and flooring. The construction of the temple took around five and a half months total.

    According to Amit Ghule, chief operating officer of Simpliforge, the building is the first 3D printed temple in both India and the whole globe. "While addressing the challenges of in-site construction, this construction takes care of the structural requirements, principles of temple design, and 3D printing requirements," he stated.

    "This proof-of-concept also lays the groundwork for future applications of Simpliforge's resilient systems in rugged terrain, disaster-affected areas, high altitude areas, deserts, and snowy regions with applications in defence sectors and challenging terrain," Ghule concluded.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2023, 1:34 PM IST
