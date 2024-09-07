Digvijay Singh's faux pas: Congress leader faces backlash for calling Vinesh Phogat as 'Vinita' (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday came under fire for referring to celebrated wrestler Vinesh Phogat as "Vinita" during his response to remarks made by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Sanjay Singh. Singh's comments have ignited a social media storm, with users expressing outrage over the slip-up.

    In a statement to IANS, Singh criticized Phogat and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia for joining the Congress party ahead of Haryana's Assembly elections. Singh alleged that their decision to join politics and their previous protests were orchestrated by the Congress, specifically targeting Deepender Hooda. He accused them of committing "desh droh" (treason) and suggested that their actions cost India at least six Olympic medals.

    Also read: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Phogat and Punia, prominent figures in the wrestlers' protest against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, joined Congress on September 6. Phogat is set to contest the upcoming Haryana assembly elections from Julana, while Punia has been appointed as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

    In response to Singh's accusations, Digvijay Singh defended Phogat and criticized Sanjay Singh’s comments. "Who is Sanjay Singh? The 'Vinita' Phogat who is respected worldwide and who faced injustice... Even PM Modi expressed regret over the 100 gm issue. If WFI chief is giving such kind of statement, I condemn this," he said.

    However, his reference to Phogat as 'Vinita' rather than 'Vinesh' led to widespread backlash on social media. Critics took to various platforms to mock Singh's error, highlighting it as a significant faux pas.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to Digvijay Singh's faux pas on X:

    Phogat, speaking at the Congress event, thanked the party and expressed her gratitude for the support received during her wrestling career and protests. She emphasized that their decision to join Congress was a stand against perceived injustices.

    Also read: Vinesh Phogat secures Haryana poll ticket shortly after joining Congress

    "I thank the people of the country and the media, you supported me throughout my wrestling journey. I thank the Congress party, it is said tough times tell you about who is with you. When we were dragged on the roads, all parties except the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and tears," Phogat said on Friday.

    The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, with results to be announced on October 8. The political landscape is heating up as prominent figures like Phogat and Punia enter the fray, and Singh's remarks continue to stir controversy.

