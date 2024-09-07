Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amit Shah promises to restore J&K statehood post elections, slams Congress, NC

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu to rally support for the BJP ahead of the assembly elections. He launched the party's manifesto, chaired strategic meetings, and criticised the Congress-NC alliance, accusing them of putting the region under terror threat.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a significant pledge on Saturday (Sep 07), assuring that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will be reinstated following the upcoming assembly elections. Notably, these elections will be the first to take place under the Indian national flag and Constitution since the Modi government's decision to revoke Article 370, marking a new era for the region.

    Shah said that the government aims to revive the previous framework of engagement with Pakistan, but emphasized that any dialogue is contingent upon the establishment of peace, implying that talks will only resume once a peaceful environment is ensured.

    The Union Home Minister criticised the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, accusing them of attempting to restore the "old system." He stressed that the NDA government would not permit the return of terrorism or autonomy. Shah also vowed that communities such as Gujjars, Paharis, Bakerwals, and Dalits, who received reservations from the BJP, would not experience any injustice.

    Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Jammu, aiming to galvanize support for the BJP ahead of the upcoming three-phase assembly elections, commencing on September 18. During his visit, he unveiled the party's manifesto and convened crucial meetings with senior leaders.

    He took a swipe at the Congress-NC alliance, accusing them of attempting to revert Jammu and Kashmir to a state of terrorism, despite the government's achievements in decreasing terror incidents by 70%.

    Shah claimed that three families have exploited Jammu and Kashmir, warning that terrorism would return if the National Conference and Congress regain power. He urged the people of Jammu to determine their future, stating that if the BJP comes to power, they will not let terrorism resurface.
     

