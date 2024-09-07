Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez to Kim Kardashian: A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's love life (Pictures)

    Let's look at Cristiano Ronaldo's past relationships in this gallery of images. Recently, he scored his 900th goal in his career. From Kim Kardashian to Paris Hilton to Georgina Shayk, to Georgina Rodrigues, the model and current girlfriend.

     

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 8:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

    In these collection of pictures, we take a look at the former girlfriends of Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 900th career goal on Thursday. From current girlfriend and model Georgina Rodrigues to Irina Shayk to Paris Hilton to Kim Kardashian.

    article_image2

    1. Georgina Rodriguez

    In 2016, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo met in a Gucci store. After going public with their relationship in January 2017, the pair is presently dating and has a daughter named Alana.
     

    article_image3

    2. Irina Shayk

    Between 2010 and 2015, Irina Shayk and Cristiano Ronaldo were romantically involved. From 2007 to 2015, Shayk modelled and made appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian

    3. Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian and Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines in 2010 while enjoying a cozy dinner. The dinner sparked dating rumours.

    article_image5

    4. Paris Hilton

    After Paris Hilton broke up with boyfriend Doug Reinhardt in the summer of 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo briefly dated her. The pair spent a few nights together during a short affair.

    article_image6

    5. Nereida Gallardo

    Cristiano Ronaldo's relation with Spanish model Nereida Gallardo happened in early 2008 after meeting in a nightclub during his vacation in Mallorca. Their romance included luxurious trips to Sardinia and Rome.

    article_image7

    6. Rita Pereira

    Rita Pereira is a Portuguese actress who briefly dated Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006 when the couple met on a vacation.

    article_image8

    7. Andressa Urach

    Andressa Urach or 'Miss BumBum' allegedly had an affair with Crisitiano Ronaldo briefly when he was still dating Irina Shayk.

