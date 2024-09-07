Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pune: Drunk driver rams truck into hotel after being denied food; video goes viral (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident near Pune, a drunk truck driver repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a hotel after being denied food. The incident, captured on video, shows the driver causing significant damage to the hotel and nearby vehicles.

    First Published Sep 7, 2024

    In a shocking incident in Pune district's Indapur taluka, a drunk driver rammed his truck into a hotel after he was denied food. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In a video recorded by a few men standing near Hotel Gokul in Hingangaon, he can be seen repeatedly ramming his truck into the hotel building. He also hit a car that was parked outside the hotel.

    The event happened at Hotel Gokul, a wayside restaurant on the busy Pune-Solapur Highway, according to the information that was received. The driver made a halt at the hotel on his way from Solapur to Pune. After that, he entered and requested food. The hotel was closed for the day, so the owner declined. This infuriated the driver, who sat in his vehicle and began to damage the hotel structure. In this event, two four-wheelers and a two-wheeler were also damaged.

    The driver reportedly stopped at Hotel Gokul on his way from Solapur to Pune.  Locals tried to intervene and asked the driver to stop. They even threw stones at the truck, but he continued driving, further damaging the hotel. He finally stopped when the wheels of the truck got stuck.

    Some men were also seen throwing stones at the truck to stop the driver. He eventually stopped when the wheels of the truck ceased to move. Police have arrested him and further investigation is underway.
     

