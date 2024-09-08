Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jaden Newman and why is she trending? OnlyFans video leak shocks fans

    In 2022, after finishing high school, Jaden joined California State University, Los Angeles, where she currently playing for the college basketball team. However, her career took a controversial turn when explicit videos surfaced online.

    Who is Jaden Newman and why is she trending? OnlyFans video leak shocks fans
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 12:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

    Jaden Newman, a rising star in basketball and digital artistry, has recently gained massive attention on social media following a controversial video leak. The 19-year-old from Orlando, Florida, who is the younger sister of popular basketball player and YouTuber Julian Newman, has built a substantial online presence with over one million Instagram followers and more than 800,000 TikTok fans.

    Who is Jaden Newman?

    Jaden was born on June 13, 2004. Her early exposure to basketball came from her father, Jamie Newman, a former player and coach. She quickly showcased exceptional talent, and by the age of five, her skills were already turning heads. A viral video of her playing basketball solidified her reputation as a child prodigy. During her time at Downey Christian School, she achieved remarkable feats on the court, including a 70-point game, further boosting her visibility.

    Jaden Newman's alleged explicit videos leaked online amid OnlyFans controversy

    In 2022, after finishing high school, Jaden joined California State University, Los Angeles, where she currently playing for the college basketball team. However, her career took a controversial turn when explicit videos surfaced online.

    In addition to her basketball career, Jaden recently ventured into creating content on OnlyFans, a decision that has contributed to the ongoing debate about her public image. Despite the controversy, she remains a successful figure, with an estimated net worth of $2 million, earned through her basketball achievements, reality TV appearances, and influential social media presence.

