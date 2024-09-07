Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH)

    A video of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing to the iconic song “Khaike paan Banaras wala” has sparked a debate on social media.

    Maharashtra BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 1:36 PM IST

    A video of BJP MLA Prashant Bamb from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district dancing to the iconic song “Khaike paan Banaras wala” has sparked a debate on social media. The footage, which captures Bamb performing the popular Bollywood tune at a recent event, has garnered mixed reactions from the public.

    Also read: SHOCKING! Autorickshaw drivers slap and assault traffic cop on duty in Thane's Ulhasnagar; WATCH

    The dance took place during a program organized on Thursday night at Mhaismal, a well-known tourist spot. Bamb, who represents the Gangapur assembly seat and won his position for the second time in the 2019 assembly elections, was participating in an entertainment event meant for party workers. In addition to the dance, he also performed a Lavani, a traditional dance form from Maharashtra.

    While some social media users praised Bamb's dance moves and expressed admiration for his energetic performance, others criticized him for appearing to disregard the serious issue of crop losses affecting farmers in parts of the Marathwada region. The criticism highlights a perceived disconnect between the MLA's public activities and the pressing agricultural concerns in his constituency.

    Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal hosts India's richest Ganpati with 66kg gold ornaments | WATCH

    In response to the backlash, Bamb defended his actions in a statement to PTI. He explained that the annual entertainment program is a tradition aimed at celebrating with party workers and maintaining cultural practices.

    "An entertainment programme is organised every year for my party workers. During this year’s event held at Mhaismal, a famous tourist destination, I danced to the ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’ song. Before that, I also sang a Lavani, which is a part of Maharashtra’s culture. I don’t see anything wrong in it," he said.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING! Autorickshaw drivers slap and assault traffic cop on duty in Thane's Ulhasnagar; WATCH anr

    SHOCKING! Autorickshaw drivers slap and assault traffic cop on duty in Thane's Ulhasnagar; WATCH

    Manipur conflict: Fake videos from Gaza war, Myanmar fueling tensions; Indian Army warns of misinformation snt

    Manipur conflict: Fake videos from Gaza war, Myanmar fueling tensions; Indian Army warns of misinformation

    This is Naya Kashmir United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration watch snt

    'This is Naya Kashmir': United Imports Srinagar's Bijbehara Premier League win sparks viral celebration| WATCH

    UP HORROR woman head shaved beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew gcw

    UP HORROR! Woman's head shaved, beaten publicly after filing molestation complaint against nephew

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended anr

    Bengaluru: Ola auto driver fined Rs 30,000, jailed for 4 days for slapping woman; license may be suspended

    Recent Stories

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time RKK

    BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO) RBA

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO)

    Super Typhoon Yagi Asia strongest typhoon in a decade hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Asia's strongest typhoon in a decade, Yagi hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos

    HACK TIME! Remove rust from stainless steel cookware in just 5 minutes RKK

    HACK TIME! Remove rust from stainless steel cookware in just 5 minutes

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon