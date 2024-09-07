Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Bigg Boss 18 starting? Who are the potential contestants in Salman Khan's show? Read details

    Bigg Boss 18 is rumored to be the biggest season yet, with a potential 20 contestants. Previous seasons started with 16-17 contestants. Celebrities like Dheeraj Dhoopar and Anita Hassanandani are rumored to be participating.

    When is Bigg Boss 18 starting? Who are the potential contestants in Salman Khan's show? Read details RBA
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 10:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 10:16 PM IST

    Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' is eagerly awaited by his fans. There is always something new to see in every season. According to the latest reports, the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' is going to make the biggest record in the history of this show. Till now, 16 or a maximum of 17 contestants have entered the show on the first day. But according to reports, 20 contestants can enter 'Bigg Boss 18' together. If this happens, then this season will start with the most contestants ever.

    How many contestants did 'Bigg Boss 17' start with?

    The 17th season of 'Bigg Boss' started on 15 October 2023 and this season ran till 28 January 2024. The season started with 17 contestants and later 4 contestants took wild card entry. This season was won by Munawwar Farooqui.

    Probable contestants of 'Bigg Boss Season 18'

    The list of some probable contestants of the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss' has also come to the fore. According to reports, TV actors Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Jannat Khan, Meera Deosthale, Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Jyoti, Faisal Shaikh, Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' fame comedian Chandan Prabhakar and Sunil Kumar, who played the role of Sarkata in the film 'Stree 2', are in this season. Can be seen as a contestant.

    When is 'Bigg Boss 18' starting and who will host

    According to reports, the 18th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ will start from 5 October 2024. Like last season, this time too Salman Khan will host this ‘Bigg Boss’. Recently Salman has also done a photoshoot for the show. Talking about Salman's other projects, he is busy shooting for the film 'Sikandar'. He was injured during its shooting recently and two of his ribs were broken. Salman himself had recently revealed about his injury during a media interaction. Salman's film 'Sikandar' will release on Eid in 2025. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Deepika Padukone deliver baby on Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress and Ranveer Singh reach hospital with family members (Video) RBA

    Will Deepika Padukone deliver baby on Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress and Ranveer Singh reach hospital with family

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look RBA

    Jacqueline Fernandez promotes self-love: Actress shares video on Instagram; take a look

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi? RKK

    Why did Alia Bhatt angrily say, 'Kya kar rahe ho' to paparazzi?

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO) RBA

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    Will Deepika Padukone deliver baby on Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress and Ranveer Singh reach hospital with family members (Video) RBA

    Will Deepika Padukone deliver baby on Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress and Ranveer Singh reach hospital with family

    Georgina Rodriguez to Kim Kardashian: A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's love life (Pictures) gcw

    Georgina Rodriguez to Kim Kardashian: A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's love life (Pictures)

    Want to keep lizards at bay? 9 home remedies you should know gcw

    Want to keep lizards at bay? 9 home remedies you should know

    Want to keep lizards at bay? 9 home remedies you should know gcw

    Want to keep lizards at bay? 9 home remedies you should know

    Jennifer Lopez HOT photos: Actress walks the ramp at Toronto International Film Festival in slit cut-out dress RKK

    Jennifer Lopez HOT photos: Actress walks the ramp at Toronto International Film Festival in slit cut-out dress

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon