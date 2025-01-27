Telangana: Rowdy sheeter found murdered by stone pelting in Suryapet; Honour killing suspected (WATCH)

A young man, Vadlakonda Krishna, was found brutally murdered near Suryapet's Musi Canal. Police suspect the killing could be an honour killing linked to his inter-caste marriage. Krishna, a rowdy sheeter, had numerous criminal cases. Investigation into the motive is ongoing.

A young man from Mamillagadda, Suryapet in Telangana was found brutally murdered near the Musi Canal embankment on the outskirts of the town in the early hours of January 26. The victim, identified as Vadlakonda Krishna alias Mala Banti, had been attacked with stones, leading to his tragic death.

The police investigation suggests that Krishna, who had married Bhargavi, a woman from a different caste, six months ago, might have been targeted because of the inter-caste marriage. Bhargavi’s brother is believed to have held a deep grudge against Krishna due to this marriage. Many are speculating that this could be an honour killing, though the exact motive is still under investigation.



Locals found Krishna’s lifeless body beside a motorcycle without a number plate near the Musi Canal road, which connects Janagama to Pillalamarri. Authorities immediately arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and moved the body to the mortuary at the Government General Hospital in Suryapet. The body bore signs of severe trauma, particularly to the head, with rocks believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Krishna, a known rowdy sheeter, was reportedly involved in multiple criminal cases, adding complexity to the investigation. He was accused in eight separate cases, including murder. However, the police are now focusing on whether the killing was motivated by the inter-caste marriage or due to old enmities. Some have even suggested that the attack could have been planned by someone close to Krishna, but the true motive remains unclear.

Bhargavi, who is devastated by her husband’s death, has become the center of attention. She married Krishna despite family opposition, and now, her heartbreak is unimaginable as the man she loved has been taken away so suddenly. The murder has stirred emotions within the community, with many speculating that the tragic event could be linked to caste-based tensions.



As the investigation continues, the police have registered a case and are exploring multiple leads. Initial findings suggest that Krishna’s death was well-planned, with his assailants intentionally targeting him with stones. Authorities are also investigating whether Bhargavi’s brother, who reportedly disapproved of the marriage, played a role in the murder.

The case has garnered widespread attention in the district, with residents and officials alike eagerly awaiting further developments. The police have launched a manhunt to track down the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

