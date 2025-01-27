Kerala: Migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh hacked to death in Idukki, co-worker arrested

Police in Idukki's Pooppara are investigating the murder of Eeshwar, a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly killed by co-worker Premsingh during a verbal dispute. The accused, admitted to striking Eeshwar on the head.

Kerala: Migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh hacked to death in Idukki, co-worker arrested anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Idukki: A migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh was killed in Pooppara following a violent altercation late Saturday night. The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Eeshwar, succumbed to severe head injuries after being attacked by another worker, Prem Singh, who has since been taken into custody by the Santhanpara police.

The incident took place at a cardamom plantation in Thalakkulam, near Poopara. According to police, an argument broke out between Eeshwar and Prem Singh around 11 PM at their shared accommodation. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, during which Premsingh attacked Eeshwar with a rock and a stick, inflicting critical injuries.

Hearing the commotion, neighbors rushed to the scene and assisted in transporting Eeshwar to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Theni Medical College. However, Eeshwar succumbed to his injuries en route near Bodinayakanur.

The Santhanpara police have registered a case and arrested Premsingh.

The accused is being interrogated with the help of an interpreter to uncover the motive behind the altercation.

During questioning, Prem Singh reportedly admitted to striking Eeshwar on the head during a verbal dispute but did not provide further details. It was also revealed that Eeshwar's mobile phone was smashed during the incident.

According to sources, Prem Singh’s daughter has been working at the cardamom plantation in Poopara for some time. She traveled home to Madhya Pradesh on January 5 and returned to Poopara just yesterday. Prem Singh arrived at the plantation intending to visit his son.

Prem Singh had remarried recently after his first wife's death. Investigators are also investigating whether any prior disputes between Premsingh and Eeshwar in Madhya Pradesh contributed to the altercation. Additionally, they are examining if the conflict arose from Eeshwar using his mobile phone late at night.

The accused will be taken to the crime scene today for evidence collection before being presented in court, officials confirmed.

