Jodhpur SHOCKER! 70-year-old man murders business partner's children over alleged 'betrayal'

A 70-year-old man allegedly murdered his business partner’s two children in a revenge-driven act after the partner ended their bangle business partnership near Jodhpur. The children were abducted, and killed, and their bodies were found two days later.

Jodhpur SHOCKER! 70-year-old man murders business partner's children over alleged 'betrayal' anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

A 70-year-old man is accused of murdering his business partner's two children after feeling betrayed by him. The man allegedly picked up the children from school, brought them home, killed them, and then hanged their bodies. The tragic incident occurred in Boranada, where the children's bodies were found on Sunday, two days after their families had reported them missing, according to PTI.

The police revealed that a note was found at the scene, in which the accused reportedly confessed to killing the children in retaliation for a "betrayal" in their bangle business partnership. The note also indicated his intention to take his own life.

Police stated that Tamanna, also called Tannu (12), and Shivpal (8) went home from school on Friday but did not return. According to DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma, the accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, had started a bangle factory nine months ago with Pradeep Devasai, who later left the partnership.

Reports indicate that Bhati is currently on the run, and authorities have initiated a manhunt to capture him. According to the police, the two children attended school in Pal. Two days ago, the accused picked them up under the pretense of taking them home but instead brought them to his residence near the bangle factory, located near the Jain Temple in Boranada.

Due to ongoing disagreements, Devasai ended the partnership, leading to financial setbacks for Bhati. Preliminary investigations reveal that Bhati had invested money in the bangle business, while Devasai worked as an artisan there.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

BREAKING: 'Jobs, water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

'Jobs, free water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh-bound train attacked: What exactly happened & why there's a rise in attack on Hindu festivals shk

Maha Kumbh-bound train attacked: What exactly happened & why there's a rise in attack on Hindu festivals

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code. What changes?

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000! check features price gcw

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon