Jodhpur SHOCKER! 70-year-old man murders business partner's children over alleged 'betrayal'

A 70-year-old man allegedly murdered his business partner’s two children in a revenge-driven act after the partner ended their bangle business partnership near Jodhpur. The children were abducted, and killed, and their bodies were found two days later.

A 70-year-old man is accused of murdering his business partner's two children after feeling betrayed by him. The man allegedly picked up the children from school, brought them home, killed them, and then hanged their bodies. The tragic incident occurred in Boranada, where the children's bodies were found on Sunday, two days after their families had reported them missing, according to PTI.

The police revealed that a note was found at the scene, in which the accused reportedly confessed to killing the children in retaliation for a "betrayal" in their bangle business partnership. The note also indicated his intention to take his own life.

Police stated that Tamanna, also called Tannu (12), and Shivpal (8) went home from school on Friday but did not return. According to DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma, the accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, had started a bangle factory nine months ago with Pradeep Devasai, who later left the partnership.

Reports indicate that Bhati is currently on the run, and authorities have initiated a manhunt to capture him. According to the police, the two children attended school in Pal. Two days ago, the accused picked them up under the pretense of taking them home but instead brought them to his residence near the bangle factory, located near the Jain Temple in Boranada.

Due to ongoing disagreements, Devasai ended the partnership, leading to financial setbacks for Bhati. Preliminary investigations reveal that Bhati had invested money in the bangle business, while Devasai worked as an artisan there.

