Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report

Earlier, a large crowd gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over the alleged remarks of Singh and began to protest. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the protesters.

Telangana Police on Thursday picked up suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad, days after he was arrested and later granted for his alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, news agency ANI reported.

(This is a breaking news story.More updates will soon be added.)