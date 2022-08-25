Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana Police arrest T Raja Singh again, second time in 3 days: Report

    Earlier, a large crowd gathered at Shalibanda in Hyderabad over the alleged remarks of Singh and began to protest. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the protesters.

    Hyderabad, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 4:07 PM IST

    Telangana Police on Thursday picked up suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad, days after he was arrested and later granted for his alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, news agency ANI reported.

    (This is a breaking news story.More updates will soon be added.)

